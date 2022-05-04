Fla. Court Reverses Appraisal Ordered In Irma Insurance Spat

By Ganesh Setty (May 4, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Miami-area condominium association cannot compel an appraisal of property damage stemming from Hurricane Irma, a Florida state appellate court ruled Wednesday, reversing a trial court's decision and saying there was not yet a genuine disagreement over the loss. A unanimous three-judge panel said Lago Grande 5-D Condominium Association Inc. failed to respond to a coverage determination letter and provided no counter-estimate of the loss before its April 2020 suit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. Lago Grande could have made a written demand to Lloyd's for an appraisal of the loss, but it didn't, the panel held, citing language used in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS