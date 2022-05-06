Hemp Farm Says Cop's Marijuana Raid Based On False Info

By Mike Curley (May 6, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming hemp farmer is suing the state and one of its police officers, alleging that the officer conducted an armed raid looking for marijuana based on flimsy pretext and falsified reports. In a complaint removed to federal court Thursday, Deborah Palm-Egle said Officer Jon Briggs of the Division of Criminal Investigation obtained a warrant to raid the property after driving by the farm and falsely reporting he saw marijuana plants. Palm-Egle said her participation in legislative efforts in 2017 and 2019 to authorize and monitor the growth of hemp in the state may have been a factor motivating Briggs and...

