House Lawmakers Unveil FDA Spending Package

By Andrew Karpan (May 4, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A group of high-ranking politicians in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a bill to reauthorize spending the billions of dollars that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regularly pays the drug industry in so-called user fees. The 182-pages in spending legislation was largely concerned with reauthorizing various programs that involve money the FDA pays for prescription drugs and medical devices until 2027. The last time Congress passed such a bill was in 2017, which largely did the same thing. The bill's backers this time around were the two highest ranking members of the House's Energy and Commerce Committee:...

