Clients' Diversity Mandates For Law Firms Are Necessary

By David Hopkins (May 5, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The legal community faced a number of tough questions upon learning that Coca-Cola recently scrapped its proposed diversity staffing requirements for outside counsel. That proposed policy would have expressly required outside law firms to staff at least 30% of new matters with attorneys of diverse backgrounds. Additionally, that policy would have implemented a nonrefundable retention of 30% on fees for firms that failed to meet these diversity metrics, meaning that failure to comply would result in a tangible and negative economic consequence. The proposed policy met with swift and forceful feedback and threatened litigation from concerned shareholders. While it is impossible...

