Judge Moves Up Auction Of Surfside Collapse Site

By Carolina Bolado (May 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Florida judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse agreed Wednesday to move up the auction of the property at the request of the stalking horse bidder, which completed its due diligence and wants to speed up the $120 million sale. In an emergency hearing held on Zoom, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved moving the auction date from June 20 to May 24 after buyer Damac Properties PJSC asked for an earlier date and offered to increase its deposit from $16 million to $50 million. The judge granted the motion only after hearing assurances from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS