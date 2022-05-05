Insurers Warn Of Rising Costs For New Motor Policies

By Dawood Fakhir (May 5, 2022, 6:39 PM BST) -- Average premiums for new motor insurance policies increased in the first quarter of 2022 because of changes made by the finance watchdog to the rules governing the pricing of new policies and renewals, an insurance body said Thursday. But the Association of British Insurers' latest Motor Insurance Premium Tracker also revealed that the average price paid for comprehensive motor insurance in the first quarter of 2022 was £416 ($513), a 5% drop compared with the first quarter of 2021. The average premium paid in the first quarter was £105 higher for a new policy than for renewals, the ABI said. The average for new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS