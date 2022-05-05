FCA Warns Of Sharp Rise In Screen-Sharing Scams

By Joel Poultney (May 5, 2022, 12:56 PM BST) -- Consumers lost more than £25 million ($31 million) in screen-sharing scams between January 2021 and April 2022, the finance regulator said on Thursday, as it warned that there has been an almost 90% rise in reported cases. The Financial Conduct Authority said the COVID-19 pandemic had allowed screen-sharing scams to flourish as more people worked from home and grew increasingly familiar with the technology. This helped to explain the increase of 86% in cases in one year, the watchdog said, with almost 2,150 being reported since July 2020. Fraudsters can pose as authority figures, using screen-sharing functions on online platforms and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS