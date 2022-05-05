SFO Says Ex-Airbus Unit Exec, Contractor Paid Saudis Bribes

By Christopher Crosby (May 5, 2022, 1:28 PM BST) -- A Serious Fraud Office prosecutor accused a former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a finance associate of paying £9.7 million ($12.2 million) in bribes to secure lucrative contracts to supply equipment on behalf of the British government as a criminal trial got underway on Thursday. A former executive at an Airbus subsidiary and a finance associate are charged with making corrupt payments to Saudis in an agreement to supply equipment. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Jeffrey Cook, former managing director of GPT Special Project Management — an Airbus unit at the time — and John Mason, the former financial officer and part-owner...

