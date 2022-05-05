5 Law Firms Guide Centene's $2.8B Pharmacy Divestments

By McCord Pagan (May 5, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Government-focused health insurer Centene Corp. said Thursday that it is selling two of its pharmaceutical businesses for a total of $2.8 billion in a pair of deals involving at least five law firms, including Skadden and Bass Berry & Sims PLC. The divestment of Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC and Pantherx Rare to an investor consortium of Nautic Partners, The Vistria Group and General Atlantic is part of Centene's previously announced plan to exit the pharmacy benefit management space, the statement said. Centene said most of the proceeds from the deals will be used to buy back stock and reduce...

