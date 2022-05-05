KPMG Law To Double In Size In UK Over 3 Years, Firm Says

By Steven Lerner (May 5, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- KPMG's legal services business in the United Kingdom will double its headcount over the next three years, the Big Four accounting firm has announced. An additional 220 lawyers are expected to be hired by KPMG Law in the U.K. by the end of 2024, including 45 new partners and directors, to bring the unit's total headcount to over 400 lawyers, the firm said Wednesday. The expansion plans are fueled by KPMG U.K.'s £300 million ($370 million) growth strategy started by Jonathan Holt, the firm's chief executive, to meet the demand for legal services in the U.K. market, according to a statement from...

