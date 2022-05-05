PTAB Kills Densify Unit's Computer Compatibility Patent

By Adam Lidgett (May 5, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has thrown out a series of claims in a Densify unit's computer compatibility patent, finding they were obvious over prior patents. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Wednesday invalidated 33 claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,523,492, which is owed by Cirba IP Inc. — a subsidiary of Cirba Inc., which itself does business as Densify. The '492 patent covers a "method and system for determining compatibility of computer systems," cloud infrastructure company Densify has said in court documents. The board — which took up the claim from VMware Inc., a Densify competitor — found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS