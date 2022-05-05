DOJ Restores Settlement Projects For Environmental Justice

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 5, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced a raft of environmental justice initiatives, including restoring prosecutors' authority to allow defendants to undertake special community projects as part of settlements that resolve apparent environmental violations. Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference that supplemental environmental projects were inappropriately declared off-limits by the Trump administration in 2017. Garland said the department was issuing an interim final rule that would restore the right to use such projects in settlement agreements to compensate victims and remedy violations of federal environmental laws. The projects were widely appreciated by both the U.S. Environmental Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS