EPA Floats New Asbestos Reporting Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 5, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Asbestos manufacturers and processors would face a tough new reporting requirement under a rule proposed Thursday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The proposed rule would require asbestos manufacturers and processors to report certain use and exposure information, including information related to asbestos-containing articles under section 8(a) of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The rule comes out of a settlement the EPA reached with the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, which for years has sued the agency for stricter asbestos controls. "Strong data and the best available science are the foundation of our work to protect communities from hazardous chemicals like asbestos,"...

