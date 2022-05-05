Roberts Defends Supreme Court Staff After 'Appalling' Leak

By Rosie Manins (May 5, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. advocated for his court's "extremely dedicated" staff Thursday in the wake of a leaked draft opinion, saying the "appalling" breach of trust by "one bad apple" shouldn't sully their reputation. Speaking to hundreds of judges and attorneys at the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta just days after launching an investigation into the leak, Justice Roberts said one of the most upsetting aspects of the incident was that it might give the wrong impression of the court's workforce. He said the court's staff, many of whom have worked there for decades, are...

