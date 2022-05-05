1st Midsize Mansfield Rule Cohort Includes 26 Firms

By Emma Cueto (May 5, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Diversity Lab announced Thursday it has awarded its first Midsize Mansfield Rule Certification, certifying a cohort of 26 firms that have 25 to 150 attorneys and have met the organization's diversity benchmarks. The certification is similar to the one awarded to larger firms, which launched in 2017, with the requirements and process modified to better fit smaller firms while still setting a high bar for them to meet, according to Kate Johnston Ryan, chief administrative officer at Diversity Lab. .blue-box { background-color: #182538 !important; padding:10px; } .gray-box { background-color: #E5ECF4; padding: 5px; } .btn.collapsed span { display: none; } .btn.collapsed:after {...

