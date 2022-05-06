Roe Draft Prompts Sens To Reassess Confirmation Answers

By James Arkin (May 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In the wake of a leaked draft opinion showing the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, Senate Democrats questioned the veracity of justices' comments on their respect for precedent during the confirmation process — and said lawmakers may reevaluate their approach to questioning nominees reluctant to express views on controversial issues. The draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. that would overrule Roe and uphold Mississippi's law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks was published by Politico and confirmed as authentic by the court. The final opinion in the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, could have some...

