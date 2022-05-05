Ex-Saul Ewing Paralegal Pleads Not Guilty To $600K Theft

By Lauraann Wood (May 5, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal for Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP pled not guilty on Thursday to charges that she orchestrated a nine-year $600,000 embezzlement scheme from bankruptcy estate accounts the firm handled. Becky Louise Sutton, 66, pled not guilty to three counts of wire fraud and three counts of embezzlement against a bankruptcy estate during her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez in Illinois federal court. Sutton's plea came two weeks after prosecutors charged her with either embezzling or attempting to embezzle about $682,980 while working on bankruptcy matters at Saul Ewing, which is identified as "Law Firm A"...

