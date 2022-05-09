A 6-Step Framework For Legal Industry Professional Growth

By Lana Manganiello (May 9, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Not all work is created equal and staying busy doesn't mean you are doing what you should be doing to achieve your bigger goals. In part one of this two-part article, I discuss how implementing a framework will help you focus your professional growth strategy. The legal profession announced record-breaking profits in 2021, and all signs suggest that trend will continue through 2022. Now that most practitioners are busier than ever, with many scrambling to meet existing client demands, it is the perfect time for attorneys to consider and prioritize their business development strategy. When you are busy with work you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS