Survey Indicates Inflation Leading To Underinsured Homes

By Ben Zigterman (May 6, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- As inflation drives up building costs, a new survey from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association indicated that homeowners insurance policies may not be keeping pace. According to the report released Thursday, just 30% of insured homeowners have bought more insurance or increased their limits to keep up with inflation. And only 40% of homeowners who have completed renovations or remodels during the pandemic have updated their policies to reflect the changes, according to the survey. "Our survey found that about two thirds of homeowners may be without key additional coverages, such as annual inflation adjustment, extended replacement cost and building...

