EEOC Says Tutor Co. Used Software To Nix Older Applicants

By Abby Wargo (May 5, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An English-language tutoring outfit that used software to sift through job applicants violated federal law by programming that software to automatically reject older applicants, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Thursday. iTutorGroup Inc., Shanghai Ping'An Intelligent Education Technology Co. Ltd. and Tutor Group Limited, collectively known as iTutorGroup, violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act when its tutor application software automatically denied hundreds of older applicants in 2020, according to a lawsuit the EEOC said it filed in New York federal court. "Age discrimination is unjust and unlawful. Even when technology automates the discrimination, the employer is still responsible," EEOC...

