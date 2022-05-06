Financial Adviser Gets Sentence Trimmed In Oil Bribery Case

By Carolina Bolado (May 6, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Miami financial adviser who aided a bribery scheme that funneled millions to Ecuadorian oil officials to secure contracts for a private company will be released from prison soon after a Florida federal judge on Friday agreed to shorten his sentence because of his cooperation with prosecutors. In a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke gave Frank Chatburn Ripalda time served, allowing him to be released from prison in a few days rather than June 1 as scheduled, according to Chatburn's attorney Howard Srebnick. Prosecutors had filed a motion requesting a 25% reduction in Chatburn's 3½-year sentence, but...

