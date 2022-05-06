5 Firms Steer Bausch & Lomb's Below-Range $630M IPO

By Tom Zanki (May 6, 2022, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Canadian eye care giant Bausch & Lomb Corp. began trading Friday after pricing a below-range $630 million initial public offering that will spin the company off from parent Bausch Health Cos., under guidance from five law firms. Ontario-based Bausch & Lomb sold 35 million shares priced at $18, below its range of $21 and $24, in a dual-listed IPO. The company's shares trade under the symbol "BLCO" on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. Bausch & Lomb is being advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on U.S. legal matters and Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP on...

