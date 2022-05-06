Committee Told SEC Proposal Is Further Chilling SPAC Deals

By Tom Zanki (May 6, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A capital markets attorney told a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission panel on Friday that the appeal of special purpose acquisition companies has noticeably cooled since the SEC proposed new rules governing these alternate vehicles to public markets. The SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee assembled a panel to learn more about SPACs and whether prospective regulations will benefit or harm the market. The full SEC on March 30 proposed rules that regulators say will provide SPAC investors with similar protections as those who invest in a traditional initial public offering. Mayer Brown LLP partner Anna Pinedo expressed concern that...

