Donziger Says NY 'Injustices' Should Halt His DC Disbarment

By Andrew Strickler (May 6, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- In a last-ditch effort to keep his law license, environmental attorney Steven Donziger urged the District of Columbia Court of Appeals not to disbar him based on a New York action two years ago. Replying to an April court order, Donziger said Thursday the "extraordinary" circumstances and injustices of his long battle with Chevron Corp. and his eventual New York disbarment two years ago argue strongly for a full airing of his case to stay in the D.C. bar. In his motion, Donziger argued that, in the only venue in which he'd had a full chance to rebut the ethics cases...

