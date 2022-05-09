Without Dissents, Dobbs Draft Is One-Sided Abortion Debate

By Cara Bayles (May 6, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The leak of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade means that the public lacks the benefit of other justices' dissents that may well reframe the case and offer a road map for possible future challenges, leaving Justice Samuel Alito for now as the Supreme Court's singular voice on the future of the constitutional right to an abortion. That voice in the draft decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which Politico broke in a bombshell scoop Monday evening, was forceful in finding that court's own landmark abortion rights precedents laid out in the Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions...

