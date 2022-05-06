Nixed 'Wholesale Fireworks' TM Suit Doesn't Merit Atty Fees

By Matthew Santoni (May 6, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania fireworks retailer can't make a similarly named competitor in Ohio pay its attorney fees for defending a withdrawn lawsuit over the confusing names, since the Ohio rival's Lanham Act lawsuit had merit and wasn't handled unreasonably, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab said that even though Ohio-based Wholesale Fireworks Corp. withdrew its lawsuit amid a "boom" in fireworks sales following the resumption of outdoor gatherings during the pandemic, defendant Wholesale Fireworks Enterprises hadn't shown that the case was meritless — WFC made a strong argument that WFE had confused customers and vendors with its branding...

