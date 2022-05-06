Fed. Circ. Rejects Excise Tax Refund For Tobacco Importer

By David Hansen (May 6, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An importer will not recover $500,000 it paid in excise taxes on foreign tobacco products after the Federal Circuit rejected its appeal in a decision Friday. The court did not state reasons for its ruling, which upheld a decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade in favor of the U.S government over importer New Image Global Inc. The lower court had awarded the government summary judgment in 2019 on the issue of how the tax is calculated on the tobacco product. Congress expanded the excise tax to apply it to "tobacco products," which include additives, as part of a 2009 bill reauthorizing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS