Crypto Mining Corp. CEO Indicted in $62M Fraud Scheme

By Max Jaeger (May 6, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A crypto mining promoter shafted investors out of $62 million in a yearslong scheme that was all glitter and no gold, according to twin criminal and civil cases the federal government announced Friday.

Luiz Capuci Jr., 44, allegedly traveled the world telling would-be investors in his MCC International Corp. that he would use their money to fund a sophisticated bitcoin mining operation bolstered by an army of human and robot currency traders, according to the indictment.

But the only valuable deposits the phony mining scheme yielded were when the CEO allegedly shoveled investors' money into secret accounts he controlled, prosecutors said....

