Senate Passes Bill To Increase Security For Justices' Families

By James Arkin (May 9, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Senate unanimously passed legislation Monday to extend security protections to immediate family members of U.S. Supreme Court justices in the wake of increased scrutiny and public protests following the leaked draft opinion indicating the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The bipartisan legislation, the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, would amend U.S. code that gives the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police authority to protect justices and officers of the court in any location, extending that protection to include immediate family members. The bill was sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Coons,...

