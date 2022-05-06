Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Faults Crypto Mining Execs For SEC Probe

By Elise Hansen (May 6, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The directors of cryptocurrency mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. exposed the company to regulatory scrutiny when they inked a deal to build a data center in Montana, an investor told a Nevada federal court.

Investor Roy Strassman argued Thursday that a flawed joint venture deal led to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and a corresponding drop in Marathon's share price when the investigation was announced. Strassman, who lodged his claims on behalf of the company, accused Marathon's then-directors and chief financial officer of a "knowing and culpable violation" of their duties to the company and its investors....

