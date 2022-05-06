IT Services Cos. LTI, Mindtree To Merge In Nearly $18B Deal

By McCord Pagan (May 6, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- IT services companies L&T Infotech and Mindtree, both part of Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd., said Friday they are merging in a deal that gives the combined entity a market capitalization of nearly $18 billion and was guided by Indian law firms Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and JSA. As part of the deal, Mindtree investors will receive 73 shares of LTI for every 100 of their own shares, and Larsen & Toubro will own roughly 69% of LTI after the deal closes, according to a statement. The market capitalization of the combined business, which will be known as "LTIMindtree," is based...

