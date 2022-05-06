How Lowenstein Managed 23K Pro Bono Hours Last Year

By Matt Perez | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Can you tell me about the Lowenstein Center for the Public Interest?

What were some big takeaways from the past year for you?

How significantly has the pandemic affected the work done by the center the past two years?

How did 2021 compare to previous years in terms of hours?

What's the center focused on this year?

Anything you'd like to add?