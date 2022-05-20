Kennedy Urges Courts To Maintain Independence After Leak

By James Boyle (May 20, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy found a bright side to what he called the recent "cowardly" leak of an early draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, as he told a Pennsylvania judicial forum during pre-recorded remarks on Friday that it was also an opportunity for courts to reassert their independence. "This leak was a cowardly, corrupt and contemptuous act," Justice Kennedy said. "Every court in this country must take this moment to recommit itself to the idea of absolute judicial independence and integrity in its deliberations. There must be a commitment to thoughtful and respectful...

