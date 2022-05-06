EU Wants To Expand Mergers Getting 'Simplified' Review

By Bryan Koenig (May 6, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials floated an expansion Friday of transactions that qualify for its faster, cheaper "simplified procedure" to review the most benign mergers. The European Commission sought one month of public comment on a variety of changes to its simplified procedure, which the enforcer wants to finalize next year. Among the proposed changes are two new categories of deals that qualify for fast-track treatment, the first major change since a 2013 overhaul that the enforcer said in an announcement had already helped increase "the application of simplified procedures to unproblematic mergers." "However, there might be cases that are typically unproblematic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS