Pa. County Official Can't Nix Sexual Harassment Case

By Rachel Stone (May 9, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge largely denied a county commissioner's bid to escape a lawsuit lodged by four female county courthouse workers who said he'd harassed them for years and coerced one worker to have sex with him, saying their claims of "blatantly abhorent" conduct should stay in court. In Friday's order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson kept alive claims from two workers alleging intentional infliction of emotional distress, and from all four workers contending Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage had retaliated against them, aided and abetted discrimination and retaliation under Pennsylvania state law, and flouted the Fourteenth and First Amendments. The workers' suit...

