Justice Thomas Calls Leak A Symptom Of Waning Respect

By Rosie Manins (May 6, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday bemoaned an erosion of respect for the court during his 30 years on the nation's highest bench, referencing the leak of a draft opinion indicating that the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. In a talk that closed out the Eleventh Circuit judicial conference in Atlanta, Justice Thomas was asked by moderator Brian Lea of Jones Day what the biggest threats are to the nation's independent judiciary. He responded that society has become adept at, or addicted to, wanting particular outcomes. Justice Thomas, who was born and raised in Georgia, near Savannah, used...

