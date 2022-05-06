Ariz. Health Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit Tossed

By Ganesh Setty (May 6, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Tuscon health care provider cannot recover the more than $60 million in losses it said it incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Arizona federal judge ruled, since COVID-19 does not constitute direct physical loss or damage under its "all-risk" commercial property insurance policy. On Thursday, Judge David C. Bury adopted the findings of Magistrate Judge Eric J. Markovich, who concluded in February that TMC Healthcare's policy with Continental Casualty Co. only covered property damage claims to the extent there was a tangible alteration to its facilities. An Arizona health care provider claimed it suffered direct physical loss or damage...

