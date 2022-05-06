US Asks Court Not To Pause Tax Probe Summons Case

By Emlyn Cameron (May 6, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court shouldn't grant an insurance company that the Internal Revenue Service is investigating for possible tax shelter promotion penalties an additional six months to prepare for a hearing, the U.S. government said Friday. The court shouldn't push the deadline for Captive Alternatives LLC to show why it shouldn't have to comply with an IRS summons back half a year from the current date of May 24, the government said. Because the case is about enforcing a summons, it should move fast to avoid hindering the investigation and the IRS has been trying to obtain records from Captive for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS