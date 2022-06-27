High Court Backs Praying Coach In Religious Rights Battle

By Vin Gurrieri (June 27, 2022, 10:07 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a public school district violated the First Amendment by suspending a football coach who insisted on praying at midfield right after games. A public school in Washington state violated the First Amendment when it suspended a football coach who insisted on praying at midfield after games, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Led by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the high court's six-justice conservative majority sided with Joe Kennedy, who is a practicing Christian, in his quest to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that the Bremerton School District in Washington state acted lawfully when it placed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS