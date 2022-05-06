Texas Bar Sues Assistant AG Over 2020 Election Lawsuit

By Jessica Corso (May 6, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas filed a lawsuit on Friday against a top deputy in the state attorney general's office, alleging that he acted dishonestly when he filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent four other states from certifying election results in favor of U.S. President Joe Biden. The bar's Commission for Lawyer Discipline said that Brent Webster, who serves as first assistant attorney general, had made dishonest allegations as part of a lawsuit he filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2020 aimed at preventing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — states won by then-candidate Biden — from appointing presidential electors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS