Calif. Bar To Notify Attys, Witnesses Exposed By Data Leak

By Brandon Lowrey (May 6, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California on Friday said it is sending notifications to people whose names were exposed in a data leak that allowed a public records aggregator to access 320,000 confidential disciplinary records. The agency said the names of about 1,300 complainants, witnesses and accused attorneys were part of the 1,034 confidential records that had been viewed on the public records search website judyrecords.com. The rest of the records were exposed, but not viewed, according to the bar. The leaked data came to light Feb. 24, when the bar discovered that hundreds of thousands of its confidential attorney disciplinary records —...

