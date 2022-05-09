Texas Family Court Judge Reprimanded For Shackling Attys

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Houston family court judge was publicly reprimanded for shackling two attorneys in the jury box without even formally holding them in contempt, records released Friday show. The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct found that Judge Barbara Stalder had failed in her ethical duties as a judge when she ordered a bailiff to handcuff an attorney during a court hearing on two separate occasions. In both instances, the attorneys had exchanges outside the courtroom that were not to Judge Stalder's liking. After lecturing them, she asked the bailiff to escort them to the empty jury box, where they were cuffed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS