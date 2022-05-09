Explosives Co. Can't Escape Farmers' Montana Wildfire Suit

By Mike Curley (May 9, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge won't let an explosive target maker escape a suit from a group of farmers and a fire department alleging the use of its targets caused a 2019 wildfire, saying even though the plaintiffs did not use the targets, Montana law likely allows them to sue as bystanders. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris denied a motion from Tannerite Sports LLC and its owner, Daniel J. Tanner, to dismiss the suit from the Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department Inc. and residents and farmers including Mark Person, Robert Doran, Shelly and Robert Vernon, Terrance Buchanan, Scott...

