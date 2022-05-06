Posner Stiffed Ex-Pro Se Project Exec, $170K Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (May 6, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Retired Seventh Circuit Judge Richard Posner promised to pay an Indiana man $120,000 per year to run a now-defunct pro bono legal services organization for pro se litigants, but, after a year and a half, he never paid up, the man alleged in a pro se complaint filed in federal court Thursday. Brian Vukadinovich claims in the Indiana federal court breach of contract complaint that he worked for the Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se's from February 2018 to July 2019, with a promise of an annual lump sum payment. Posner, however, never forked over the cash, leaving Vukadinovich short...

