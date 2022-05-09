Allens, Linklaters Guide $616M Deal For Lloyd's Broker Tysers

By Martin Croucher (May 9, 2022, 11:49 AM BST) -- Australian insurance broking giant AUB Group said on Monday it will acquire Lloyd's of London broker Tysers for 880 million Australian dollars ($616 million). AUB Group's will pay 880 million Australian dollars ($616 million) for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Tysers, the sixth-largest wholesale broker in the Lloyd's of London market. (iStock.com/albertobrian)) The deal, will mean the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Tysers, which is the sixth-largest wholesale broker in the Lloyd's market. AUB, which is based in New South Wales, said in a stock market announcement that the transaction will likely complete by the first...

