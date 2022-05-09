Gov't Told Pensions Illiquid Investment Plan Brings Costs

By Irene Madongo (May 9, 2022, 3:13 PM BST) -- Proposals to compel larger defined contribution retirement plans to disclose their investments in illiquid assets to members could prove to be costly and unfruitful, a pensions consultancy said on Monday. Lane Clark & Peacock raised its concerns in response to government plans for pension schemes with more than £100 million ($124 million) in assets to state details about their illiquid investments, in a move to boost transparency and enhance competition. The measures are part of a government consultation that closes on Wednesday and is aimed at pension scheme trustees, members and civil society organizations. Under the proposals put forward by the...

