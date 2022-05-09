Pool Re Slashes Reinsurance Pricing After Gov't Review

By Dawood Fakhir (May 9, 2022, 3:39 PM BST) -- Britain's terrorism reinsurer said on Monday that it will reduce its pricing by up to 30% outside central London starting October in its biggest pricing cut in 20 years following a government review. Pool Re said the reduction in prices will depend on the locations of the businesses looking for protection. Prices will be cut by about 20% outside central London and by up to 30% in many non-urban areas, it said. Pool Re is funded by insurers but backed by government guarantees and provides protection to businesses and properties from terrorism-related damages. Tom Clementi, Pool Re's chief executive, said the...

