FCA Fines 5 Pensions Advisers Over £1M For £50M Losses

By Najiyya Budaly (May 9, 2022, 12:48 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog fined five directors of financial advice firms over £1 million ($1.2 million) on Monday and banned them from the sector after providing poor advice that caused over £50 million in losses to more than 2,000 pension savers. The Financial Conduct Authority said that its independent Upper Tribunal found that Andrew Page, Thomas Ward, Aiden Henderson, Robert Ward and Tristan Freer acted dishonestly or recklessly when providing unsuitable advice to customers to place their pensions in high-risk products in self-invested personal pensions, or SIPPs. The tribunal found that an unauthorized firm, Hennessy Jones, had a significant financial interest in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS