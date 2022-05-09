Businessmen Say Gov't OK'd Payments In Saudi Bribery Case

By Christopher Crosby (May 9, 2022, 1:24 PM BST) -- A lawyer for a British businessman accused of bribing senior Saudi Arabian military officials told jurors on Monday that the payments were authorized by both countries' governments with "full knowledge" of how "every penny" was spent. A prosecutor has told Southwark Crown Court that the government required his client's company, a subsidiary of Airbus, to transfer funds to Saudi officials through an overseas contractor. (iStock.com/Ryan Fletcher) British and Saudi government officials knew and even authorized commission payments tied to a long-running contract between the countries for military telecommunications hardware dating back four decades, Ian Winter QC told a Southwark Crown Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS