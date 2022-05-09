Travers Smith, Linklaters Rep $1.4B Ideagen Take-Private Deal

By McCord Pagan (May 9, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Ideagen PLC said Monday it will be taken private by Hg, in a deal led by Travers Smith and Linklaters, that gives the commercial software company an enterprise value of roughly £1.1 billion ($1.35 billion). Ideagen, which provides software for businesses in sectors including financial services, life sciences and aviation, said in a regulatory filing it's agreed to be taken private by Hg Pooled Management Ltd. at about $4.32 per share, a 52% premium to its trading price on April 11. "The offer reflects the quality, strength and long-term performance of Ideagen's businesses and its future growth potential. We believe that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS